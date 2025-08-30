UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Where, how to download hall ticket when out

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will release UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 soon. Candidates who will appear for Preliminary Eligibility Test can download the hall ticket when released on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. The date and time of release of the hall ticket have not been shared by the Commission yet....Read More

The Commission has already released the exam district slip on the official website. Candidates can view and download the advance information for the examination district by going to the relevant option under the Examination segment on the Commission's website's homepage and entering the desired entries.

The Preliminary Eligibility Test will be held on September 6 and 7, 2025 in 48 districts across the state. The exam will be held in two shifts.

The Commission has launched an app on the Google Store. Candidates can download the exam city details and admit card when they are released through this Android app as well. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the admit card, exam date, and other details.