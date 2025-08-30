UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Where, how to download hall ticket when out
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Preliminary Eligibility Test hall ticket to be out soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will release UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 soon. Candidates who will appear for Preliminary Eligibility Test can download the hall ticket when released on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. The date and time of release of the hall ticket have not been shared by the Commission yet....Read More
The Commission has already released the exam district slip on the official website. Candidates can view and download the advance information for the examination district by going to the relevant option under the Examination segment on the Commission's website's homepage and entering the desired entries.
The Preliminary Eligibility Test will be held on September 6 and 7, 2025 in 48 districts across the state. The exam will be held in two shifts.
The Commission has launched an app on the Google Store. Candidates can download the exam city details and admit card when they are released through this Android app as well. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the admit card, exam date, and other details.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Exam district slip out
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: The Commission has already released the exam district slip on the official website.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Check admit card release date, time
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: The date and time of release of the hall ticket have not been shared by the Commission yet.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Exam shift details
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: The exam on both days will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Validity period of score
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: The validity period of UPSSSC PET scores is 3 years from the date the examination result is uploaded to the Commission's website.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Official website to check
upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
Click on UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Android app on Google store
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: The Commission has launched an app on the Google Store. Candidates can download the exam city details and admit card when they are released through this Android app as well.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: From where to check exam district details?
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Candidates can view and download the advance information for the examination district by going to the relevant option under the Examination segment on the Commission's website's homepage and entering the desired entries.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Exam district details out
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: The Commission has already released the exam district slip on the official website.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Exam date
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: The Preliminary Eligibility Test will be held on September 6 and 7, 2025 in 48 districts across the state. The exam will be held in two shifts.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Where to check for hall ticket link?
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Candidates who will appear for Preliminary Eligibility Test can download the hall ticket when released on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: Date and time
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Live: The date and time of release of the hall ticket has not been announced yet.