Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2022 registration begins at upneet.gov.in
Published on Sep 26, 2022 06:35 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2022 registration process started today, September 27.
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has begin the registration process for NEET PG counselling 2022 on September 26. Candidates can register online at upneet.gov.in till September 28. . NEET PG 2022 merit list will be released on September 28 or 29 and the counselling registration result will be announced on October 3 or 4.
Candidates have to pay ₹3000 as registration fee.
UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register
Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the registration link
Key in your log in details
Login and fill the application form
Pay the NEET counselling fee
Lock options
Take print out for future reference.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here
