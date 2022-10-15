Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2022 registration begins at hnbumu.ac.in

Published on Oct 15, 2022 04:45 PM IST

Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2022 registration process begins on October 15 at hnbumu.ac.in.

Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2022 registration begins at hnbumu.ac.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) has begin the registration process for Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2022 from today, October 15. Candidates can register online at hnbumu.ac.in. The deadline for round 1 registration is October 17.

The first provisional list and final merit list will be released on October 18 at 5 pm. The result will be announced on October 26 after 5 pm.

The online counselling registration fee is 5000.

Direct link here

Detailed Uttarakhand NEET PG Schedule

Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2022: How to register

Visit the official website at hnbumu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “NEET PG-Uttarakhand State Centralized Counselling -2022”

Register and proceed with the application

Fill the application form

Submit fee

Upload document and take print for future reference.

