VITMEE 2023 exam on April 16 and 23, register till March 31

Vellore Institute of Technology Master's Entrance Examination (VITMEE) will conduct the entrance examination for admission to the M.Tech and MCA on April 16 and 23, 2023. The registration process is underway, and the application submission deadline is March 31, 2023. Candidates cand register for the entrance exam at admissions.vit.ac.in

The VITMEE MCA examination will be conducted in the forenoon session from 10:30 A.M to 12:30 P.M and the M.Tech examination will be conducted from 02:30 P.M to 04:30 P.M. VITMEE result will be announced on May 5, 2023, and the seat allotment result will be announced on May 22.

VITMEE 2023 application fee: Candidates have to Pay ₹1200 as the application fee.

VITMEE 2023 examination pattern: All questions will be multiple choice, with one mark given for the correct response and a mark of '0' for the incorrect one. 100 multiple-choice questions will be on the test (Technical - 80 questions; English communication skills - 20 questions).

VITMEE 2023 Application Form: Know how to register

Visit the official website of VIT at admissions.vit.ac.in

Register and proceed with the application

Upload scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format

pay the application fee

Submit the VITMEE 2023 application form.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.