Vocabulary Made Easy series: Hone your word power to crack competitive exams
The verbal section of the competitive exams is not just important but also strategically a wise move to score well. Candidates tend to be overconfident while solving the verbal section.
Candidates need to solve mock tests consistently to improve their word power. Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.
Panorama (Noun)
Meaning: an unbroken view of the whole region surrounding an observer
Example: The work presents a panorama of American films of the 40s
Panegyric (Noun)
Meaning: a public speech or published text in praise of someone or something
Example: A panegyric on the pleasures of malt whisky
Parquetry (Noun)
Meaning: inlaid work of blocks of various woods arranged in a pattern
Example: A pair of walnut and parquetry commodes
Peccadillo (Noun)
Meaning: a relatively minor fault or sin
Example: The sexual peccadilloes of celebrities aren't necessarily news
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- Many-candled lustres reflected in the polished ______________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( parquetry, panegyric)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word panorama?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word peccadillo?
