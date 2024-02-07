Vocabulary Made Easy series: Hone your word power to crack competitive exams

The verbal section of the competitive exams is not just important but also strategically a wise move to score well. Candidates tend to be overconfident while solving the verbal section. The verbal section of the competitive exams is not just important but also strategically a wise move to score well.(PTI Photo)

Candidates need to solve mock tests consistently to improve their word power. Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Panorama (Noun)

Meaning: an unbroken view of the whole region surrounding an observer

Example: The work presents a panorama of American films of the 40s

Panegyric (Noun)

Meaning: a public speech or published text in praise of someone or something

Example: A panegyric on the pleasures of malt whisky

Parquetry (Noun)

Meaning: inlaid work of blocks of various woods arranged in a pattern

Example: A pair of walnut and parquetry commodes

Peccadillo (Noun)

Meaning: a relatively minor fault or sin

Example: The sexual peccadilloes of celebrities aren't necessarily news

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

Many-candled lustres reflected in the polished ______________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( parquetry, panegyric) Can you think of some antonyms for the word panorama? Can you think of some synonyms for the word peccadillo?

