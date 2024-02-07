 Vocabulary Made Easy series: Hone your word power to crack competitive exams | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Vocabulary Made Easy series: Hone your word power to crack competitive exams

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 07, 2024 10:09 AM IST

Candidates need to solve mock tests consistently to improve their word power.

The verbal section of the competitive exams is not just important but also strategically a wise move to score well. Candidates tend to be overconfident while solving the verbal section.

The verbal section of the competitive exams is not just important but also strategically a wise move to score well.(PTI Photo)

Candidates need to solve mock tests consistently to improve their word power. Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Panorama (Noun)

Meaning: an unbroken view of the whole region surrounding an observer

Example: The work presents a panorama of American films of the 40s

Panegyric (Noun)

Meaning: a public speech or published text in praise of someone or something

Example: A panegyric on the pleasures of malt whisky

Parquetry (Noun)

Meaning: inlaid work of blocks of various woods arranged in a pattern

Example: A pair of walnut and parquetry commodes

Peccadillo (Noun)

Meaning: a relatively minor fault or sin

Example: The sexual peccadilloes of celebrities aren't necessarily news

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. Many-candled lustres reflected in the polished ______________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( parquetry, panegyric)
  2. Can you think of some antonyms for the word panorama?
  3. Can you think of some synonyms for the word peccadillo?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
