Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improvise your strategy to score well in exams
Scoring well in vocabulary sections is a smart move for candidates who wish to score well in exams.
Preparing for competitive exams can become tedious if students do not put in their time and energy to study. Students must also improvise their study techniques and work smartly to prepare well for the exams. Scoring well in vocabulary sections is a smart move for candidates who wish to score well in exams.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.
Aggrandize (Verb)
Meaning: increase the power, status, or wealth of
Example: An action intended to aggrandize the Frankish dynasty
Eschew (Verb)
Meaning: deliberately avoid using; abstain from
Example: He appealed to the crowd to eschew violence
Esoteric (Adjective)
Meaning: intended for or likely to be understood by only a small number of people with a specialized knowledge or interest
Example: Although the text is more accessible, it also loses its mysterious and esoteric qualities
Also Read: Wall Street Journal top US colleges' Rankings 2025: Princeton grabs top spot, Babson & Stanford follow
Foment (Verb)
Meaning: instigate or stir up (an undesirable or violent sentiment or course of action)
Example: They accused him of fomenting political unrest
Imprudent (Adjective)
Meaning: not showing care for the consequences of an action; rash
Example: Their imprudent management of resources came under attack
Indefatigable (Adjective)
Meaning: (of a person or their efforts) persisting tirelessly
Example: One can only salute such indefatigable souls, and wish them success in their efforts
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: 10 English words you can learn and 5 questions to know how much you have grasped
Inscrutable (Adjective)
Meaning: impossible to understand or interpret
Example: The relationship between artist and subject can be inscrutable
Perfidy (Noun)
Meaning: the state of being deceitful and untrustworthy
Example: It was an example of his perfidy
Permeate (Verb)
Meaning: spread throughout (something); pervade
Example: His personality has begun to permeate through the whole organization
Satiate (Adjective)
Meaning: satisfied to the full
Example: Satiate with power, of fame and wealth possess'd
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.d
- The extent to which technology has _______________ our lives. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Permeate, Satiate)
- He was oddly _____________, like he knew what all the questions were. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Inscrutable, Perfidy)
- Can you think of some sentences using the words Indefatigable, Imprudent, Foment?
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Esoteric?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Eschew?
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Communicate effectively with good vocabulary
Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News