Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improvise your strategy to score well in exams

Preparing for competitive exams can become tedious if students do not put in their time and energy to study. Students must also improvise their study techniques and work smartly to prepare well for the exams. Scoring well in vocabulary sections is a smart move for candidates who wish to score well in exams. Students must also improvise their study techniques and work smartly to prepare well for the exams.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Aggrandize (Verb)

Meaning: increase the power, status, or wealth of

Example: An action intended to aggrandize the Frankish dynasty

Eschew (Verb)

Meaning: deliberately avoid using; abstain from

Example: He appealed to the crowd to eschew violence

Esoteric (Adjective)

Meaning: intended for or likely to be understood by only a small number of people with a specialized knowledge or interest

Example: Although the text is more accessible, it also loses its mysterious and esoteric qualities

Also Read: Wall Street Journal top US colleges' Rankings 2025: Princeton grabs top spot, Babson & Stanford follow

Foment (Verb)

Meaning: instigate or stir up (an undesirable or violent sentiment or course of action)

Example: They accused him of fomenting political unrest

Imprudent (Adjective)

Meaning: not showing care for the consequences of an action; rash

Example: Their imprudent management of resources came under attack

Indefatigable (Adjective)

Meaning: (of a person or their efforts) persisting tirelessly

Example: One can only salute such indefatigable souls, and wish them success in their efforts

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: 10 English words you can learn and 5 questions to know how much you have grasped

Inscrutable (Adjective)

Meaning: impossible to understand or interpret

Example: The relationship between artist and subject can be inscrutable

Perfidy (Noun)

Meaning: the state of being deceitful and untrustworthy

Example: It was an example of his perfidy

Permeate (Verb)

Meaning: spread throughout (something); pervade

Example: His personality has begun to permeate through the whole organization

Satiate (Adjective)

Meaning: satisfied to the full

Example: Satiate with power, of fame and wealth possess'd

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.d

The extent to which technology has _______________ our lives. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Permeate, Satiate) He was oddly _____________, like he knew what all the questions were. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Inscrutable, Perfidy) Can you think of some sentences using the words Indefatigable, Imprudent, Foment? Can you think of some antonyms for the word Esoteric? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Eschew?

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Communicate effectively with good vocabulary

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)