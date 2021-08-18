Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WB Civil Service Prelims 2021: Kolkata Metro to run special trains on exam date
competitive exams

WB Civil Service Prelims 2021: Kolkata Metro to run special trains on exam date

Kolkata metro to run special trains for WB Civil Service Prelims 2021 examination. The special trains can be availed from 10 am onwards. Check official notice here.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 08:55 AM IST
WB Civil Service Prelims 2021: Kolkata Metro to run special trains on exam date(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

West Bengal Public Service Commission will conduct WB Civil Service Prelims 2021 examination on August 22, 2021. Kolkata Metro Rail Authorities have decided to run special metro railway services on the exam date for candidates to commute to their exam centres smoothly and also hassle free.

The exam will be conducted from 12 noon to 2.30 pm in different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. Candidates can avail of the Special Services from 10:00 AM onwards on production of admit card for the examination and smart card.

The official notice reads, “It is notified for information of all concerned that the KOLKATA METRO RAIL AUTHORITIES have agreed to run SPECIAL METRO RAILWAY SERVICES on Sunday, the 22nd August 2021 for smooth and hassle free movement of candidates sitting for the West Bengal Civil Services (Exe) etc. (Preliminary) Examinations 2021. Candidates can avail of the Special Services from 10:00 AM onwards on Production of ADMIT CARD for the Examination and SMART CARD.”

The candidates who will appear for the examination will have to follow all the COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government which includes social distancing, use of sanitisers and wearing face masks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbpsc civil services civil service examination competitive exams
TRENDING NEWS

Scared from the dark, doggo picks cute night lamp to sleep. Clip is too adorable

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP