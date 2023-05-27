WB Police SI/LSI 2020 PT admit card released at wbpolice.gov.in, here's direct link

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the personality test (PT) e-admit card for the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) of Police in West Bengal Police 2020. Candidates can download their e-Call letter from the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

WB Police SI/LSI 2020 PT admit card out at wbpolice.gov.in

The Personality Test for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB)is scheduled to be conducted from June 7, 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1,088 vacancies of which 753 are of SI and 150 are of Lady SI in Unarmed Branch and 185 are of SI in Armed Branch.

WB Police SI/LSI 2020 PT admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on “Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020”

Key in your login details and submit

Your call letter will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference