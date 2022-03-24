WBJEE Admit Card 2022 Date and Time: How to download hall ticket

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released the WBJEE Admit Card 2022 Date and Time. The admit card for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will release on April 25, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The Board has also revised the date for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 23, 2022, which now will be conducted on April 30, 2022. As <strong>per the official notice</strong>, all other aspects of the examination will remain unaltered.

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Paper I (Mathematics) will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.

