West Bengal State Eligibility Test on January 9, 2022; register online
The West Bengal College Service Commission will conduct the 23rd state eligibility test on January 9, 2022 for the selection of Assistant Professors.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:28 AM IST
The West Bengal College Service Commission will conduct the 23rd state eligibility test on January 9, 2022 for the selection of Assistant Professors. “Eligibility for Assistant Professor will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of SET in aggregate. Candidates who qualify the Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor in West Bengal,” the Commission has said.

Application forms to register for this exam is available on the official website of the Commission. The deadline for submission of the application forms is September 15.

The exam fee is 1200 for general category, 300 for SC, ST, PwD and transgender candidates and 600 for OBC and EWS candidates.

The exam would comprise two papers: Paper-I shall consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks. The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching, research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. Paper-II shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

