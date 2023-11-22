Constitution Day 2023: UGC asks universities to celebrate Samvidhan Divas through various activities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions to organise various activities, including reading the Preamble, webinars to celebrate Constitution day 2023 on November 26.

Constitution Day 2023: UGC asks universities to celebrate Samvidhan Divas (File Photo)

“An important part of the celebration is reading the Preamble to the Constitution and reaffirming our commitment to uphold its ideology. A provision has also been made on MyGov portal to 'Read the preamble' online and download a certificate. Other activities including talks/ webinars on Constitutional values and fundamentals of the Indian Constitution may also be organized,” UGC Secretary Professor Manish R Joshi said in a letter addressed to Vice Chancellors and Principals.

The commission has also asked to upload details of these events, including photos and videos on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) on uamp.ugc.ac.in.

About Constitution Day

The Indian Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas is observed on November 26. On that day, in 1949. the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.

After gaining independence from the British Rule, the Constituent Assembly took the task of drafting the Constitution of this newly-formed nation. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar chaired the assembly while Dr. Rajendra Prasad was its president.

Dr. Ambedkar completed the draft of the Indian Constitution in 1948 and presented it in the assembly. The draft was adopted on November 26, 1949 with some amendments. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

