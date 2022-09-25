CUET-PG result 2022 by 6 pm tomorrow: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Result of CUET PG, the entrance test for admission to postgraduate courses at various universities, will be declared by 6 pm tomorrow, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26th September by 4 pm, required for post-graduate admissions in the participating universities," ANI tweeted, quoting Kumar.

Ahead of CUET PG results, NTA on September 24 published the final answer key of the exam. Several questions asked in the exam have been dropped, and as per the NTA marking scheme, all candidates will be awarded full marks for those questions, irrespective of the fact that whether they have attempted it or not.

CUET PG result can be checked on cuet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

CUET or Common University Entrance Test is a national-level entrance which started in 2022. The exam provides a single window for candidates seeking admission at central universities and other participating universities across the country. CUET UG exam result has already been declared.

All central universities are using CUET for UG admissions this year. However, some universities, including Delhi University, will not use CUET PG for the academic year 2022-23.

