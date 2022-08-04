DBSE inks MoU with Burlington English to improve English language skills

Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) recently signed an MOU with Burlington English India to improve the English Language Skills of School Students and Teachers.

As per the agreement, students of Delhi Government’s Dr B.R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence will be trained to improve Spoken English, Reading and Writing Skills by Burlington English, says a press release issued on Thursday.

The programme named as “ईnnovation in कmmunication” (Innovation in Communication) will focus on strengthening the schools' efforts to develop an immersive English language learning environment by also building capacity of the respective school teachers through digital and offline interventions.

"We have always worked to ensure that our children get a wide range of skills from our school system. We are pleased to partner with Burlington English to deliver learning opportunities to our students and teachers. It is important for 21st century learners to confidently communicate in English. This opens up a plethora of opportunities for them in the future. We have initiated Project Voices in Delhi government schools to boost students' confidence and communication skills.” said Himanshu Gupta, Director Education, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Ratnesh Jha, Chief Executive Officer, The Burlington Group of Companies, said, "It is a proud moment for us to be associated with the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi. Acquiring global competency in the English language is a necessity in today's fast-paced world, and we believe that such a programme will deepen our commitment to providing the effective educational platform that every child deserves."