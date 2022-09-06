Decoding the new PM-SHRI school scheme

The ministry said that these schools will be developed as “green schools” since they will also offer subjects such as water conservation, waste recycling, energy-efficient infrastructure, and integration of organic lifestyle into the curriculum.

The schools will be equipped with modern infrastructure including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, sports equipment, art room and so on, all of which will be inclusive and accessible.

According to the education ministry, these schools will adopt more experimental and holistic pedagogy as envisaged in NEP 2020. They will use different learning methods — play-toy based, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible and enjoyable. The assessment method followed by these schools will also be different from the traditional one. They will assess students on conceptual understanding and application of knowledge to real-life situations and will be competency-based.

How will these schools be different?

As of now, the education ministry has maintained that the schools will be selected only from among the existing schools managed by the central government and state/union territories government. Officials said that a selection process will be launched, for which applications will be invited. The ministry will announce the selection process soon.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan first mentioned PM-SHRI Schools during the National Conference of School Education Ministers held in Gandhinagar in June. The minister called these schools the “laboratory of NEP 2020”.

According to the Union education ministry, the PM-SHRI scheme will be centrally sponsored. Under this scheme, as many as 14,500 schools will be selected from existing schools from across the country for upgradation. The ministry said that the PM-SHRI schools will act as model schools showcasing all components of NEP 2020. They will also offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity.

HT explains the scheme and what these schools will be like.

The prime minister said that these schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education and will become model schools, encapsulating the full spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Monday. Under this scheme, 14,500 schools from across the country will be upgraded to PM-SHRI schools.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Monday. Under this scheme, 14,500 schools from across the country will be upgraded to PM-SHRI schools.

The prime minister said that these schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education and will become model schools, encapsulating the full spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HT explains the scheme and what these schools will be like.

What is the PM SHRI scheme?

According to the Union education ministry, the PM-SHRI scheme will be centrally sponsored. Under this scheme, as many as 14,500 schools will be selected from existing schools from across the country for upgradation. The ministry said that the PM-SHRI schools will act as model schools showcasing all components of NEP 2020. They will also offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan first mentioned PM-SHRI Schools during the National Conference of School Education Ministers held in Gandhinagar in June. The minister called these schools the “laboratory of NEP 2020”.

How will these schools be selected?

As of now, the education ministry has maintained that the schools will be selected only from among the existing schools managed by the central government and state/union territories government. Officials said that a selection process will be launched, for which applications will be invited. The ministry will announce the selection process soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How will these schools be different?

According to the education ministry, these schools will adopt more experimental and holistic pedagogy as envisaged in NEP 2020. They will use different learning methods — play-toy based, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible and enjoyable. The assessment method followed by these schools will also be different from the traditional one. They will assess students on conceptual understanding and application of knowledge to real-life situations and will be competency-based.

The schools will be equipped with modern infrastructure including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, sports equipment, art room and so on, all of which will be inclusive and accessible.

How will PM-SHRI Schools be “green schools”?

The ministry said that these schools will be developed as “green schools” since they will also offer subjects such as water conservation, waste recycling, energy-efficient infrastructure, and integration of organic lifestyle into the curriculum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}