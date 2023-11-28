Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Delhi schools directed to have minimum 220 working days in an academic year

Delhi schools directed to have minimum 220 working days in an academic year

PTI | , New Delhi
Nov 28, 2023 08:42 AM IST

Prior to the commencement of academic year and before observance of the holidays, the heads of government schools must ensure 220 working days are completed.

Delhi schools have been directed to observe a minimum of 220 working days in an academic year, according to a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued on Monday.

Delhi schools directed to have at least 220 working days in an academic year (File photo/For representation)

"As per section 19 of RTE Act-2009 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, it is mandatory for all the schools running under Directorate of Education to observe the minimum 220 working days in an academic year giving consideration to the notified lists of gazetted/restricted/local holidays for the calendar year (January to December)," the circular stated.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

It said that prior to the commencement of academic year and before observance of the holidays, the heads of government schools must ensure that 220 working days are completed.

"The deputy district education (DDE) officers are also advised to ensure strict compliance of the same before sanctioning restricted/local holidays to any school under their jurisdiction. In addition, un-aided recognised schools would also obtain approval of holidays from their respective management," the DoE said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
directorate of education delhi school
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP