‘Deliberate’ delay in appointing new V-C, say JNU teachers

As for the V-C appointment, the Union education ministry had, last October, released an advertisement inviting applications for the V-C position and, later, a three-member search panel was constituted to look into the recruitment process.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:22 AM IST
Last month, it allowed M Jagadesh Kumar, whose term was to end on January 26, to continue in his present position “until further orders” as the appointment process for the new V-C was delayed.(ANI file photo)

New Delhi The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) on Monday alleged that the delay in appointing the new vice-chancellor (V-C) was “deliberate” in order to further extend the term of the current V-C M Jagadesh Kumar.

Last month, it allowed Kumar, whose term was to end on January 26, to continue in his present position “until further orders” as the appointment process for the new V-C was delayed. The ministry, however, did not detail what caused the delay.

The JNUTA on Monday alleged that Kumar continued to appoint people to key positions despite him being on extension. It said the delay in the appointment of the new V-C was a “deliberate” and “convenient” way to give an indefinite extension to Kumar.

“A day after his term ended on January 26, Kumar called an emergent executive council meeting and reappointed some rectors. This was probably done because the V-C knew that he has been given an indefinite extension,” said JNUTA secretary Moushumi Basu.

Despite repeated attempts, Kumar and officials of the education ministry did not respond to calls and texts sent seeking their comment. JNU registrar Pramod Kumar refused to comment on the allegations.

A senior official JNU said, “The university is waiting to receive communication from the education ministry on the appointment process...”

jnu v-c
