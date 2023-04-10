Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Does SSC have an official Twitter account? PIB Fact Check says this

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 10, 2023 11:56 AM IST

A Twitter account, @ssc_official__ , which claims to be official, does not belong to the commission, PIB said.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which holds some of the most sought after exams for government jobs, does not have an official Twitter account, Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed.

A Twitter account, @ssc_official__ , which claims to be official, does not belong to the commission, it said, adding that the source of authentic information related to SSC is the website, ssc.nic.in.

“A Twitter account @ssc_official__ claims to be the official Twitter handle of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)...This account is #Fake…SSC does not have a Twitter account…For official information visit SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in,” the tweet reads.

SSC is an organisation under Government of India that recruits staff for various posts under ministries and departments of the government of India and subordinate offices.

Some of the major recruitment exams conducted by the commission include Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL), Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL), Stenographer group C and D, JE, CAPF, Constable GD and JHT.

