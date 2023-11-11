Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women, University of Delhi has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 24 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

DU Recruitment 2023: Apply for 82 Assistant professor posts till November 24

DU Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 82 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

DU Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for the UR/OBC/EWS category. SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Delhi University recruitment: Know how to apply

To apply candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.

In case of any persistent technical issues, the applicants can mail their problem to the College E-mail recruitment@spm.du.ac.in.

