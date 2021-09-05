ECIL invites applications for 243 ITI trade apprenticeship

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications to fill 243 ITI trade apprenticeship posts at Hyderabad. Apprenticeships are being offered in 16 various disciplines like painter, welder, plumber and others. The application forms are available on the official website of the ECIL. The last date for submission of the application forms is September 16.

Only residents of all districts of Telangana state are eligible to apply, the job notification reads.

“The tenure of the apprenticeship for above trades would be one year only which will commence from October 2021,” the ECIL has said.

“Documents verification will be from 20.09.2021 to 25.09.2021 and exact date will be intimated by email to short listed candidates in due course of time and candidates are required to attend for documents verification within short notice,” it has informed candidates.

Candidates should not be less than 18 years of age as on October 14, 2021 and should have ITI pass certificate which is NCVT certificate in the respective trade.