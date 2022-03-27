Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / EDMC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Veterinary Officers posts offline
education

EDMC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Veterinary Officers posts offline

EDMC Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply offline for four Veterinary Officers posts at the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. 
EDMC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Veterinary Officers posts offline
Published on Mar 27, 2022 03:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) will fill-up four vacant posts of Veterinary Officers and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on deputation basis. 

Officers under the central and state governments with the period of deputation not exceeding three years can apply for these posts offline. 

The maximum age of the applications should be not more than 56 years as of the last date of receiving applications. 

Eligible candidates can send the application forms along with their bio-data and other required documents to the Assistant Commissioner, Central Establishment Department, Ground Floor, 419 Udyog Sadan, F.I.E. Industrial Area, Patparganj, Delhi-110092. 

The last date of receiving applications is April 16, 2022. 

The application form has been published along with the advertisement on the March 26-April 1 edition of the Employment News paper. 

For more information, candidates can contact the EDMC helpline number: 155303. 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
edmc sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP