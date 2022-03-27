EDMC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Veterinary Officers posts offline

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) will fill-up four vacant posts of Veterinary Officers and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on deputation basis.

Officers under the central and state governments with the period of deputation not exceeding three years can apply for these posts offline.

The maximum age of the applications should be not more than 56 years as of the last date of receiving applications.

Eligible candidates can send the application forms along with their bio-data and other required documents to the Assistant Commissioner, Central Establishment Department, Ground Floor, 419 Udyog Sadan, F.I.E. Industrial Area, Patparganj, Delhi-110092.

The last date of receiving applications is April 16, 2022.

The application form has been published along with the advertisement on the March 26-April 1 edition of the Employment News paper.

For more information, candidates can contact the EDMC helpline number: 155303.