IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Elementary schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen from Feb 1
education

Elementary schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen from Feb 1

Schools were closed since March 2020 following the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown.
ANI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Barring Mumbai, schools in other parts of the state reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 from November 23. (HT FILE )(HT_PRINT)

The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission for reopening of classes 1 to 5 from February 1.

Schools were closed since March 2020 following the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Andhra Pradesh government has accorded permission for reopening of classes 1 to 5 from February 1," said an official statement issued by the state government.

The schools will function full day for elementary classes. The state education department has issued guidelines in this regard.

"Students may attend the classes only with the written consent of parent or guardian," the statement issued by the education department said adding that wearing masks is mandatory for all children, teaching and non-teaching staff.

According to the guidelines, each section should have only 20 students.

"In case of more number of students, classes should be conducted on alternative days. Hand washing, social distancing, and other COVID 19 guidelines must adhere," it said.

Schools for classes 6 to 12 and colleges in the state re-opened in November last year.

Andhra Pradesh reports 125 new COVID-19 cases and 175 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state reached 8,87,591, 8,79,131 recoveries, and 7,152 death toll.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh government school reopening
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP