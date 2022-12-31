Home / Education / Employment News / AAI Executive Recruitment through GATE score, apply for 272 posts at aai.aero

AAI Executive Recruitment through GATE score, apply for 272 posts at aai.aero

employment news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 01:46 PM IST

AAI will recruit candidates for Executive posts through GATE score. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AAI at aai.aero.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Airports Authority of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AAI at aai.aero. The registration process was started on December 22 and will close on January 21, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 272 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil): 32 posts
  • Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical): 47 posts
  • Junior Executive (Electronics): 187 posts
  • Junior Executive (Architecture): 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Candidates can apply for the posts of Junior Executive (Engineering-Civil), Junior Executive (Engineering-Electrical) and Junior Executive (Electronics) on the basis of either GATE 2020 or GATE 2021 or GATE 2022 and for the post of Junior Executive (Architecture) on the basis of GATE 2022.

Application Fees

Application Fee of Rs.300/- is to be paid through ONLINE MODE ONLY. However, the SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates are exempted from payment of fee. Fee submitted by any other mode will not be accepted.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
aai sarkari naukri
