AAI recruitment 2022:Application begins for 156 Junior Assistant and other posts

Updated on Sep 01, 2022 11:52 AM IST

AAI recruitment 2022: Apply for 156 vacancies of Junior and Senior Assistant till September 30.

ByHT Education Desk

Airports Authority of India (AAI) on September 1 begins the application process for 156 vacancies for eligible candidates of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep. The deadline for the submission of application process id September 30. Candidates can apply online at www.aai.aero.

AAI recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 156 vacancies of which 132 vacancies are for the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Service), 10 vacancies are for the post of Junior Assistant (Office), 13 vacancies are for the post of Senior Assistant (Accounts), and 1 vacancies are for the post of Senior Assistant (Official Language).

AAI recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 30 years as on August 25.

AAI recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for UR,OBC,EWS category.

Here's the direct link to apply

AAI recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.aai.aero

On the homepage click on the careers tab

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print out for future reference.

Notification here

