AAI recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 junior assistant and other posts

Airports Authority of India has invited applications who are domicile of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa to fill up the following posts at various airports in the above states in Western Region. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 14. Interested candidates can apply at www.aai.aero.

AII recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted fill 55 vacancies in various air ports in western region.

Senior Assistant (Official Language): 6

Junior Assistant (Human Resource): 7

Senior Assistant (Operations): 4

Senior Assistant (Electronics): 3

Senior Assistant ( Finance): 12

Junior Assistant (Fire Services): 23

AII recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 30 years as on September 30.

AII recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category have to pay ₹1000 as application fee. The application fee is exempted for Female/SC/ST/Person with Disabilities/ Ex-servicemen candidates/Apprentices who have completed Apprenticeship training in AAI.

Direct link to apply

AII recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.aai.aero

On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab

Next, click on the registration link against “DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF NON EXECUTIVES IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES UNDER AAI, WESTERN REGION”

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the applicationfee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Notification here

