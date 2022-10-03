AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies notified for Eastern region, apply from Oct 12

Airports Authority of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sikkim for the posts of Junior Assistant (Fire Service) Senior Assistant (Electronics) and Senior Assistant (Accounts), at various airports and other AAI Establishments in Eastern Region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eligible candidates can apply online on the careers portal at aai.aero. The application window will be available from October 12 to November 10.

Here are more details of the posts:

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): Vacancies - 32, Scale of pay (IDA) - ₹31,000 -3%- ₹92,000

For these posts, candidates who have passed Class 10 and have a 3 year regular diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/Fire with minimum 50 % can apply.

Apart from them, Candidates who have passed Class 12 (regular course) with 50% marks can also apply.

They need to have Heavy Vehicle Driving License or Valid Medium Vehicle License issued at least one year before the date of advertisement September 30, 2022 or Valid Light Motor Vehicle License issued at least two years before the date of advertisement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior Assistant (Electronics): Vacancies - 9, Scale of pay (IDA) - ₹36,000 -3%- ₹1,10,000

For these posts, a diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication//Radio Engineering with two years of experience in the concerned discipline are required.

Senior Assistant (Accounts): Vacancies - 6, Scale of pay (IDA) - ₹36,000 -3%- ₹1,10,000

For these posts, a graduation degree preferably in BCom with computer training course of 3 to 6 months and two years of experience in the concerned discipline are required.

The age limit for these posts is 18 to 30 years as on September 30, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable for reserved category candidates.

Here's the notification:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON