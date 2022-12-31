Home / Education / Employment News / AAI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 364 Manager & other posts at aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 364 Manager & other posts at aai.aero

employment news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 01:03 PM IST

AAI to recruit candidates for Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AAI at aai.aero.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 364 Manager & other posts at aai.aero
AAI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 364 Manager & other posts at aai.aero
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Airports Authority of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of AAI at aai.aero. The registration process has started on December 22 and will end on January 21, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 364 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 356 posts
  • Junior Executive (Official Language): 4 posts
  • Senior Assistant (Official Language): 2 posts
  • Manager: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

  • Senior Assistant: Maximum age 30 years
  • Junior Executive: Maximum age 27 years
  • Manager: Maximum age 32 years

Pay Scale

  • Manager (E‐3): Rs.60000‐3%‐180000
  • Junior Executive (E‐1): Rs.40000‐3%‐140000
  • Senior Assistant (NE‐6): Rs.36000‐3%‐110000

Application Fees

Application Fee of Rs.1000/- is to be paid to the candidates. However, the SC/ST/PWD candidates/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates are exempted from payment of Fee.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aai sarkari naukri
aai sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out