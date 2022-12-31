AAI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 364 Manager & other posts at aai.aero

Airports Authority of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of AAI at aai.aero. The registration process has started on December 22 and will end on January 21, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 364 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 356 posts

Junior Executive (Official Language): 4 posts

Senior Assistant (Official Language): 2 posts

Manager: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Senior Assistant: Maximum age 30 years

Junior Executive: Maximum age 27 years

Manager: Maximum age 32 years

Pay Scale

Manager (E‐3): Rs.60000‐3%‐180000

Junior Executive (E‐1): Rs.40000‐3%‐140000

Senior Assistant (NE‐6): Rs.36000‐3%‐110000

Application Fees

Application Fee of Rs.1000/- is to be paid to the candidates. However, the SC/ST/PWD candidates/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates are exempted from payment of Fee.

Detailed Notification Here