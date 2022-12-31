AAI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 364 Manager & other posts at aai.aero
AAI to recruit candidates for Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AAI at aai.aero.
Airports Authority of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of AAI at aai.aero. The registration process has started on December 22 and will end on January 21, 2023.
This recruitment drive will fill up 364 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 356 posts
- Junior Executive (Official Language): 4 posts
- Senior Assistant (Official Language): 2 posts
- Manager: 2 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit
- Senior Assistant: Maximum age 30 years
- Junior Executive: Maximum age 27 years
- Manager: Maximum age 32 years
Pay Scale
- Manager (E‐3): Rs.60000‐3%‐180000
- Junior Executive (E‐1): Rs.40000‐3%‐140000
- Senior Assistant (NE‐6): Rs.36000‐3%‐110000
Application Fees
Application Fee of Rs.1000/- is to be paid to the candidates. However, the SC/ST/PWD candidates/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates are exempted from payment of Fee.
