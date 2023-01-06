Home / Education / Employment News / AAI recruitment 2023: Apply for 596 posts through GATE 2020/GATE 2021/GATE 2022

AAI recruitment 2023: Apply for 596 posts through GATE 2020/GATE 2021/GATE 2022

Published on Jan 06, 2023 01:30 PM IST

AAI recruitment 2023: Applications are invited for 596 vacancies of Executives through GATE 2020/GATE 2021/GATE 2022.

AAI recruitment 2023: Apply for 596 posts through GATE 2020/GATE 2021/GATE 2022(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Airports Authority of India has invited applications for Executive posts through GATE 2020/GATE 2021/GATE 2022. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 21, 2023.Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at www.aai.aero. Candidates can apply for the posts of Junior Executive (Engineering-Civil), Junior Executive (Engineering-Electrical) and Junior Executive (Electronics) on the basis of either GATE 2020 or GATE 2021 or GATE 2022 and for the post of Junior Executive (Architecture) on the basis of GATE 2022.

AAI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 596 vacancies of Executives Through GATE 2020/GATE 2021/GATE 2022.

Vacancy details:

Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil): 62

Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical): 84

Junior Executive (Electronics): 440

Junior Executive (Architecture): 10

AAI recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 27 years as on January 21, 2023.

AAI recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay 300 as an application fee. SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

AAI recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of AAI at www.aai.aero

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the registration link against “RECRUITMENT OF EXECUTIVES THROUGH GATE 2020/GATE2021/GATE2022”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

