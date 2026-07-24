Airports Authority of India, AAI has invited applications for Managers and Junior Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. This recruitment drive will fill up 389 posts in the organisation.

AAI to recruit for 389 Managers and Junior Executive posts, check registration dates here

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The registration process will commence on August 8, 2026 and will conclude on September 7, 2026. The CBT exam date will be announced later. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit of the candidate should be below 32 years as on September 7, 2026 for Manager posts and below 27 years as on September 7, 2026 for Junior Executive posts.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a computer-based test for all posts. There will not be any negative marking for wrong answers attempted by the candidates in the Computer-Based Test. Computer Based Test will be followed by Application Verification/ Subsequent Tests (as applicable), for all the posts.

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For the post Manager (Fire Services), Application Verification will be followed by Physical Measurement Test, Driving Test and Physical Endurance Test which includes Running, Casualty Carrying (Lifting & carrying sandbag), Pole Climbing, Rope Climbing and Full Ladder Climbing & Descending. Only those candidates who qualify the aforesaid tests will be allowed to appear for the interview.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1000/-. The fee is to be paid by the candidates through online mode only. Fee submitted by any other mode will not be accepted. However, the SC candidates, ST candidates, PwBD candidates, Women candidates and Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI are exempted from payment of the fee.

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Union Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Apply for 395 Managerial posts at unionbankofindia.bank.in

The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate.

On successful completion of the transaction, an e‐Receipt will be generated. Non‐generation of 'E‐Receipt' indicates payment failure. On failure of payment, candidates are advised to log in again using their Provisional Registration Number and Password and repeat the payment process.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AAI.

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Detailed Notification Here