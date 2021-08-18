AIBE XVI registration deadline extended to Sept 15, exam on Oct 24

The last date for registration for All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) exam has been extended to September 15. Candidates who have not applied yet can do so online by visiting official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

The last date to pay the application fee is September 20.

As per the official notification released by the AIBE, the admit card will be released on October 4 and the examination will be held on October 24.

The official website of AIBE reads, ‘Press Release dated 17.08.2021 This is to bring to kind knowledge of all the concerns that the next All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be held on 24th October, 2021.

The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th Sep, 2021 and the Payment date is extended till 20th Sep, 2021’.

How to apply for AIBE -XVI

Visit the official website of AIBE-XVI at allindiabarexamination.com

On the homepage click on the link which reads, Registration ( AIBE- XVI)

Fill in all the required details

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference