Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / AIBE XVI registration deadline extended to Sept 15, exam on Oct 24
employment news

AIBE XVI registration deadline extended to Sept 15, exam on Oct 24

AIBE XVI registration 2021: All India Bar Examination has registration deadline for AIBE VI exam, check details here.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 11:33 AM IST
TAIBE XVI registration: he last date for registration for All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) exam has been extended to September 15.(Praful Gangurde/HT file)

The last date for registration for All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) exam has been extended to September 15. Candidates who have not applied yet can do so online by visiting official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

The last date to pay the application fee is September 20.

As per the official notification released by the AIBE, the admit card will be released on October 4 and the examination will be held on October 24.

The official website of AIBE reads, ‘Press Release dated 17.08.2021 This is to bring to kind knowledge of all the concerns that the next All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be held on 24th October, 2021.

The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th Sep, 2021 and the Payment date is extended till 20th Sep, 2021’.

How to apply for AIBE -XVI

Visit the official website of AIBE-XVI at allindiabarexamination.com

On the homepage click on the link which reads, Registration ( AIBE- XVI)

Fill in all the required details

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
all india bar examination last date extended
TRENDING NEWS

Smart cat ‘invents’ a game to keep itself entertained. Watch sweet video

Take a look at the universe through infrared lens in Nasa’s latest post. Watch

Pics of dog named Kutoro wearing a ‘sustainably sourced’ hat goes viral

Men help flipped turtle get back to the sea. Old clip goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
India Covid Cases
Rhea Kapoor
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP