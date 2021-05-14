Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021: Apply for 90 Senior Resident posts
employment news

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021: Apply for 90 Senior Resident posts

AIIMS to recruit candidates for Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 08:32 PM IST
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021: Apply for 90 Senior Resident posts(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 90 posts in the organization.

The online application will begin on May 18 and ended on June 7, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the eligibility, selection process, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a postgraduate medical degree in their respective disciplines recognized by MCI/ Institute of National Importance. The upper age limit of the candidate should be 45 years of age as of the last date of submission of the application.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written examination and personal interview. The written examination will only be conducted when the number of applicants is more than three times the number of posts advertised. However, there will be no written test for the post against which less number of applications are received than the vacancies. The merit list (selected and waiting list) for all categories i.e UR / EWS / OBC / SC / ST shall be prepared on the basis of combined marks of written test and personal interview or only Personal interview.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees should be 1500/- for the general/ OBC category, 1200/- for SC/ST/EWS category, and no application fees for the PWBD category. The payment should be made through online mode.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 90 posts in the organization.

The online application will begin on May 18 and ended on June 7, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the eligibility, selection process, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a postgraduate medical degree in their respective disciplines recognized by MCI/ Institute of National Importance. The upper age limit of the candidate should be 45 years of age as of the last date of submission of the application.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written examination and personal interview. The written examination will only be conducted when the number of applicants is more than three times the number of posts advertised. However, there will be no written test for the post against which less number of applications are received than the vacancies. The merit list (selected and waiting list) for all categories i.e UR / EWS / OBC / SC / ST shall be prepared on the basis of combined marks of written test and personal interview or only Personal interview.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees should be 1500/- for the general/ OBC category, 1200/- for SC/ST/EWS category, and no application fees for the PWBD category. The payment should be made through online mode.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims recruitment aiims bhubaneswar recruitment sarkari naukri government jobs
TRENDING NEWS

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch

Woman claims $26 million California lottery ticket got destroyed during laundry

Mumbai man places order for mouthwash on Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP