AIIMS Bilaspur recruitment: Apply for 89 Faculty positions

Published on Oct 23, 2022 12:50 PM IST

AIIMS Bilaspur has invited applications for 89 posts of Faculty ( Group A).

ByHT Education Desk

. The applications form is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 30 till 5 pm. Candidates have to submit the hard copy of application till December 7. Candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in.

AIIMS Bilaspur recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor.

AIIMS Bilaspur recruitment vacancy details: The application fee is 1000 for SC/ST candidates and for other candidates the application fee is 2000.

AIIMS Bilaspur recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.aiimsbilaspur.edu.in

Click on “Advertisement for recruitment to posts of faculty (Group-A) on direct Recruitment / Deputation / Contractual basis in various departments of AIIMS BILASPUR”

A notification will be displayed on the screen

Fill the google form and submit.

Candidate(s) who submit(s) their online application must also submit self-attested copies of all relevant certificates regarding Age, Qualification, Experience including Proof of Payment, Caste certificate in prescribed Proforma, EWS/PwBD Certificate, NOC, other relevant testimonials along with a printout of the application to the following address:

Administrative Officer, (Recruitment Cell)

Administrative Block, 3rd Floor

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Kothipura, Bilaspur

Himachal Pradesh-174037.

