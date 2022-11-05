AIIMS Gorakhpur recruitment: 92 faculty position of offer

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has invited applications for 92 faculty position. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in. Candidates can submit the application form in the prescribed format till December 19 till 5 pm.

AIIMS recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 92 Group 'A' faculty posts.

Professor: 28 vacancies

Additional Professor: 21 vacancies

Associate Professor: 18

Assistant Professor: 25

AIIMS recruitment age limit: Candidates age for the post of Professor and Additional Professor should be no older than 58, while those for Associate Professor and Additional Professor should not be more than 50.

AIIMS recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates can submit the applications form to the Recruitment Cell (Academic Block), All India Institute of Medical Sciences Gorakhpur, Kunraghat, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh-273008.

Detailed Notification.