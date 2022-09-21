AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment: Apply for Nurse, Librarian, other posts

Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for 6 posts on deployment basis for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati. Interested candidates can apply on becil.com. The last date for submitting applications is October 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The posts on offer are:

Radiological Safety Officer (Medical Physicist): 1 post

Librarian Grade-III: 1 post

Staff Nurse: 4 posts

For the Radiological Safety officer, MSc in Medical Physics or equivalent from a recognized university/institution; or MSc in Physics from a recognized university along with a postgraduate diploma/degree in radiological medical physics is required.

Age limit: 18 to 40 years

Salary: ₹34,612

For the Librarian post, a BSc degree or equivalent and/or a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Library Science from a recognized university or institute is required.

Candidates with 2 years' experience of acquisition of books, oeriodicals and documentation work in preferably a medical library and typing speed of 30 WPM in English or 25 WPM in Hindi are desirable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Age limit: 18 to 45 years

Salary: ₹33,481

For Staff Nurse posts, candidates with Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) or General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) qualifications can apply. Work experience of 1 year at a recognized institute/hospital is desirable.

Age limit: 18 to 45 years

Salary: ₹19,308