AIIMS Jodhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 84 posts, details here

AIIMS Jodhpur to recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news.
AIIMS Jodhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 84 posts, details here
Published on Jan 01, 2022 12:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Jodhpur has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Jodhpur on aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. The last date to apply for the posts within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 84 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Professor: 31 Posts 
  • Additional Professor: 14 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 24 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 15 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on the official site. Candidates are advised to wait for some more time as the official notification is still not available on AIIMS Jodhpur website. 

Other Details 

If suitable candidates are not found for posts of Additional Professor/ Associate Professor, these posts will be filled up by lower cadre in their respective category as advertised. Candidates can check the official site of AIIMS for more related details. 

