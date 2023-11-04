Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIIMS, Mangalagiri Senior Resident Recruitment 2023: Apply for 49 posts at aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 04, 2023 03:41 PM IST

AIIMS, Mangalagiri has invited for Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can apply at aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Mangalagiri has invited applications for Senior Resident/ Senior Demonstrators posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS Mangalagiri at aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in.

AIIMS, Mangalagiri Senior Resident Recruitment 2023: Apply for 49 posts (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 49 posts in the organization. The walk in interview will be conducted on November 16, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit is below 45 years of age.

Selection Process

Walk-in-Interview will be held at Admin and Library Building, AIIMS Mangalagiri, Mangalagiri, Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh. The interview will be conducted at 11 am.

Application Fees

The application fees is 1500/- for General/ EWS/ OBC category and 1000/- for SC/ST categories through NEFT in the given bank account. The Application fee is non-refundable. No application fee is to be deposited for PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS Mangalagiri.

