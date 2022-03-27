Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS recruitment: 108 vacancies of Faculty on offer, check details here
AIIMS recruitment: 108 vacancies of Faculty on offer, check details here

  • All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has invited applications for 108 vacancies of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor.
AIIMS recruitment: 108 vacancies of Faculty on offer, check details here(HT file)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 08:37 AM IST
All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has invited applications for 108 vacancies of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in and apply in the prescribed format till May 9.

AIIMS recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 108 vacancies out of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 22 vacancies are for the post of Additional Professor, 24 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor, and 33 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor.

AIIMS recruitment age limit: For the post of Professor/ Additional Professor candidates age should not be more than 58 years and for the post of Additional Professor/ Associate Professor candidates age should not be more than 50 years.

AIIMS recruitment: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can submit the applications form through offline mode. The application form is available on the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in. 

Candidates have to send the application form in the prescribed format in the below mentioned address:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur Kunraghat, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh- 273008.

