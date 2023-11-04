Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Faculty positions till November 13

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Faculty positions till November 13

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 04, 2023 04:42 PM IST

AIIMS Rishikesh invites applications for Faculty posts, apply before November 13.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

Apply for AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023, 85 Vacancies Available

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 85 vacancies of which 72 are backlog vacancies and 11 are fresh vacancies.

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 3000 for General, EWS & OBC (Male) category candidates. For General, EWS & OBC (Female) candidates, the application fee is 1000. SC/ ST category candidates have to pay 500.

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the Job/ Recruitment tab

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

