Airports Authority of India (AAI) offers graduate, diploma apprenticeship

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has offered 63 apprenticeship positions. The deadline for submission of the forms is November 30.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:42 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications to offer graduate and diploma apprenticeship. A total of 63 apprenticeship positions are on offer. The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for submission of the forms is November 30.

Job details, know how to apply

“Airports Authority of India, Regional Headquarters, Western Region invites applications from the eligible and willing Diploma and Degree holders who are domicile of Maharashtra/ Gujarat/ Madhya Pradesh/ Goa meeting the following educational qualifications for engagement as Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961/2014 (as amended from time to time) and commensurate policies/rules of the organization,” the job notification reads.

After selection, graduate apprentices will receive 15000 per month and diploma apprentices will receive 12000 per month. 

Degree/ diploma candidates should possess full time regular four years Degree in Engineering or three years Diploma of the above mentioned streams from Institutions recognized by AICTE, are eligible for the apprenticeship. “Candidates who have passed Degree/Diploma on or after 01.03.2019 only are eligible (Candidates should not have completed three years after passing of the qualifying examination on date of joining). Students who have appeared for final year examination and awaiting results may also apply, however, their engagement shall be subject to qualifying the essential Equivalent qualification and production of Certificate,” the job notice adds.

Candidates have to first register at NATS/BOAT (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) portal and then register at AAI portal. 

