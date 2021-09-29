Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Andhra Pradesh: APPSC to recruit lecturers, reporters, others; check details

APPSC will fill 71 vacancies in horticulture officers, Telugu reporters, and lecturer posts. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission, psc.ap.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:00 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has notified to recruit horticulture officers, Telugu reporters, and lecturers. A total of 71 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission, psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Horticulture Officer in Horticulture Service: 39 posts
  • Telugu Reporters in A.P. Legislature Service: 5 posts
  • Lecturers / Assistant Professors (Ayurveda) in DR.NRSGAC in Ayush Department: 3 posts
  • Lecturers / Assistant Professors in Homoeo in Ayush Department: 24 posts

The application process for lecturer recruitment will begin on October 7 and the deadline for submission of the application forms is October 28.

The registration for horticulture officer and Telugu reporters will begin on October 11 and October 18, respectively.

“The applicant who desires to apply for the above post shall login the Commission’s Website, with his/her registered OTPR number. In case the candidate is applying for the first time to the posts notified by A.P.P.S.C. he/she shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website viz., https://psc.ap.gov.in Once applicant registers his/her particulars, a user ID is generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID,” the Commission has said.

Job details

APPSC Horticulture Officer in Horticulture Service

APPSC Telugu Reporters in A.P. Legislature Service

APPSC Lecturers / Assistant Professors (Ayurveda)

APPSC Lecturers / Assistant Professors in Homoeo

