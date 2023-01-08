AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application correction window opens

AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) has opened the application form correction window for Police Constable posts. Those who submitted their forms on or before the last date and need to make corrections can do it by logging in to slprb.ap.gov.in. The window will remain open till 5 pm on January 9.

AP Police Constable admit card or hall ticket for written exam will be released on January 12. Previously, it was scheduled for January 9.

“Option for editing/modifications in the application form for the posts of SCT PCs (Civil and APSP) is enabled from 10.00 AM on 08.01.2023 to 05.00 PM on 09.01.2023. The Candidates can download hall tickets from 10 AM on 12.01.2023," reads a notice on the AP SLPRB website.

The application deadline for 6,100 Police Constable posts was extended. The application process, which started on November 30 ended on January 7. The previous deadline was December 28.

The last date was extended following relaxation in the upper age limit for the ongoing recruitment drive.

AP SLPRB is also accepting applications for 400 Sub Inspector vacancies.

The preliminary written test will be held for 200 marks (200 questions). Further selection rounds include physical test and a final written exam.