APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 897 posts at psc.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 notification. The notification has been released for 897 posts in the organization. The registration process will begin on December 21 and will end on January 1, 2024. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 897 posts (Shutterstock)

Read below for eligibility, selection process, vacancy details and other information.

Vacancy Details

Executive posts: 331

Non-executive posts: 566 posts

Selection Process

The Screening Test (Preliminary examination) will be held on February 25, 2024. The date of Main Examination will be announced later. Based on merit in Main written examination the candidates will be short listed for Computer Proficiency Test (CPT). No candidate shall be eligible for appointment to the posts falling under Group-II Services unless he/she qualifies the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT).

How to apply

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application form has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The breakup of vacancies, scale of pay, age, community, educational qualifications and other information with instructions will be available on the Commission’s Website before December 21, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.

Detailed Notification Here