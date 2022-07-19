APPSC recruitment 2022: 25 Lecturer vacancies on offer

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications to the post of Lecturer (Diet). The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application fee is August 15. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in.

APPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 25 vacancies, of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Lecturer (English), 6 for Lecturer (Hindi), 5 for Lecture (Maths), 6 for Lecturer (Science) and 4 for Lecturer (Social Science) posts.

APPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates are should be between 21 to 32 years as on August 15, 2022.

APPSC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: According to NCTE standards, teacher educators in D. E. I. Ed. must possess a master's degree in social science, humanities, science, mathematics, or language with a minimum of a 50% mark, as well as an M. Ed. or MA in "Education" with a minimum of a 50% grade.

APPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹1501 APST Applicants and ₹200 for Other Applicants.

Notification here

