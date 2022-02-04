APPSC Recruitment: 77 PGT vacancies on offer, here’s how to apply

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs). The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is March 11, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can check notification and apply for the same through the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

APPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 77 vacancies out of which 60 vacancies are reserved for APST candidates and 15 vacancies are for unreserved categories.

APPSC recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹150 for APST and ₹200 for others.

APPSC recruitment age limit: Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 21 years to 35 years as of March 11. However, the upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for APST and another 5 years relaxation for Departmental working under Govt. and Semi Govt. of the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

APPSC recruitment Educational qualification: Candidates should possess 2nd Class Master Degree in the concerned subject from a recognised University with B.Ed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

APPSC recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online at appsc.gov.in. Before applying online, the candidate must mandatorily carry out one-time registration on the Commission's website. The above-mentioned website has detailed instructions for One-Time Registration (OTR) and Online Application.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON