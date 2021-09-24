APSC recruitment 2021: 15 IMO vacancies on offer, here's how to apply

The application process to fill 15 vacancies of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO), ESI Scheme Assam under Labour Welfare Department began on Friday. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission at apscrecruitment.in. The last date to apply is October 24 and the last date to pay the application fee is October 26.

APSC recruitment 2021 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts is 21 years and the maximum age is 38 years.

APSC recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria: The minimum qualification of candidates is MBBS, having Registration under Assam Medical Council, 1960.

APSC recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee is Rs. 285.40 for both the General and EWS categories. SC/ST/OBC/MOBC applicants must pay a fee of Rs185.40. The application fee for candidates in the BPL and PwBD categories is ₹35.40.

APSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of APSC at apscrecruitment.in

On the homepage click on the registration tab

After creating an account, log in with the credentials

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the relevant documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Note: For any payment related issues, one can reach the following helpdesk numbers – GRAS Helpline (Telephonic):1800-212-11-88-66 (From 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on all working days)

