Army recruitment rally 2021 for Ladakh in June, register now

The online registration process for Army recruitment rally for Ladakh district candidates is underway. The registration process began on April 25 and the last date to register is June 8.

Interested and eligible candidates of Ladakh districts, namely Leh and kargil, can check details at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Candidates who have already registered themselves in 2020-21 need to register again as the previous notification has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of the UT from June 24 to June 30 at Army Helipad Ground, Kargil. The venue and date for recruitment rally are tentative.

Candidates can get their Admit card on their registered e-mails.

Name of the Posts: 1) Solider General duty (All Arms) 2) Solider Technical 3) Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical 4) Solider Nursing Assistant 5) Soldier Tradesmen (All Arms) 10th Pass 6) Soldiers Tradesmen (All Arms) 8th Pass

The age limit for above mentioned posts is 171/2 -23. Interested s candidates can apply for the posts mentioned above after checking the eligibility criteria and educational questions on the official website.

The online registration process for Army recruitment rally for Ladakh district candidates is underway. The registration process began on April 25 and the last date to register is June 8. Interested and eligible candidates of Ladakh districts, namely Leh and kargil, can check details at joinindianarmy.nic.in Candidates who have already registered themselves in 2020-21 need to register again as the previous notification has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of the UT from June 24 to June 30 at Army Helipad Ground, Kargil. The venue and date for recruitment rally are tentative. Candidates can get their Admit card on their registered e-mails. Name of the Posts: 1) Solider General duty (All Arms) 2) Solider Technical 3) Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical 4) Solider Nursing Assistant 5) Soldier Tradesmen (All Arms) 10th Pass 6) Soldiers Tradesmen (All Arms) 8th Pass The age limit for above mentioned posts is 171/2 -23. Interested s candidates can apply for the posts mentioned above after checking the eligibility criteria and educational questions on the official website.