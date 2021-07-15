Army recruitment rally in Shimla from March 2, registration begins

Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of Districts of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur of Himachal Pradesh from 02 March 2022 to 14 March 2022 tentatively at Prithi Military Station, Averipatti, Rampur Bushar, Shimla, the Indian Army has said in an official notification.

The rally will be held for selection to Soldier General Duty (Sol GD), Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical (Sol CLK/ SKT) and Soldier Tradesmen category.

The army will also hold a recruitment rally for sepoy pharma category for the same districts from November 6 to 16.

Online registration for the rally has begun. The application forms are available on the official website of Indian Army and the deadline for registration is August 28.

"Candidates are permitted to register and participate in one category only in a recruiting year cycle i.e. from 01 April to 31 March," the Indian Army has informed candidates.

Indian Army recruitment rally details