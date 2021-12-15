Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Arunachal Pradesh: APSSB invites applications to recruit 81 personal assistants
employment news

Arunachal Pradesh: APSSB invites applications to recruit 81 personal assistants

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has begun the recruitment process for selection of personal assistant (stenographer grade 3). The application forms are available on the website of the APSSB and the deadline for submission of the forms is January 5, 2022.
Arunachal Pradesh: APSSB invites applications to recruit 81 personal assistants
Published on Dec 15, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has begun the recruitment process for selection of personal assistant (stenographer grade 3). The application forms are available on the website of the APSSB and the deadline for submission of the forms is January 5, 2022. For the selection of candidates a stenographer proficiency test is tentatively scheduled on January 29 and a written exam is scheduled on February 6.

Apply Online

Vacancies are available in various departments: general administration, urban development and housing, Arunachal Pradesh public service commission, Tomo Riba institute of health and medical sciences and public works department.

Candidates with a graduation degree are eligible for this recruitment. Applicants should be between 18 to 32 years of age.

For the stenographer proficiency test, candidates will be able to download admit cards from January 21, 2022.

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the written exam only.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arunachal pradesh recruitment drive jobs
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP