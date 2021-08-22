Arunachal Pradesh research officer exam rescheduled

The research officer recruitment exam which was scheduled on September 5 has been rescheduled to October 24, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has notified. The exam has been changed as it was coinciding with the UPSC enforcement officer or account officer exam.

“In continuation to Commission's notification dated 27th luly'2021, and 13th Aug'202L, it is to inform all the candidates that the date of Recruitment Test for the Post of Research Officer which was scheduled on 5th Sept 2021 has been rescheduled on 24th October 2021 due to coinciding of date with that of UPSC examination of Enforcement Officer/Account Officer (EPFO),” the Commission has informed candidates.

A total of 7 posts will be filled in the Department of Planning and Investment Finance, Arunachal Pradesh through this exam and interview.

The written exam will carry two compulsory papers carrying 200 marks in total and one optional subject of 200 marks. The interview will be of 50 marks in total.

Meanwhile, the UPSC EPFO will be held on September 5 and candidates who have not downloaded the admit card yet can do so at the official website, upsc.gov.in.