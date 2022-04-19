Assam government to recruit 13,141 Grade 3 posts, details here

Assam government will recruit candidates for 13141 Grade 3 posts in the state. Candidates of the country who have registration number in Employment Exchange in the state of Assam can apply for the posts. The registration process was started on April 11 and will end on May 30, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 13141 posts in the organisation. Candidates can check the eligibility, selection process and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Category 1: 8331 Posts

Category II: 3690 Posts

Category III: 1120 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection process

The selection criteria and the mode of examination for the different categories of posts shall be communicated in due course of time. The shortlisted candidates will have to bring all the original documents for verification at the time to be notified later on.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹350/- for UR and OBC/MOBC candidates and ₹250/- for SC, ST candidates. The fee shall be deposited by way of online payment through payment gateways provided in the portal. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Board of Secondary Education, Assam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}