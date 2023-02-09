Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 58 SI posts in Commando Battalion &APRO

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 09, 2023 01:22 PM IST

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms up to February 22 on slprbassam.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has invited applications for 42 Sub Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Commando Battalions and 16 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms up to February 22 on slprbassam.in.

The pay scale for these SI posts will be 14000- 60500 (Pay Band No. 2) plus 8700/- Grade pay plus other allowances as admissible under the rules.

There is no application fee for these posts.

Age limit of candidates should be 20-24 years as on January 1, 2023 (Candidates must be born on or before 01-01-2003 and on or after 01-01-1999). Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.

For APRO SI posts, educational qualifications are:

  1. BSc (Electronics Science/ IT/ Computer Science) (10+2+3 duration) or
  2. Three-year Diploma from State Polytechnic in Electronics and Tele Communication, or
  3. Electronics or Information Technology, or Instrumentation or Computer Engineering or
  4. Computer Science or equivalent with 2 years work experience in the field of Electronics, Telecom, IT or allied environment or
  5. 3-year Diploma from State Polytechnic in Electronics and Tele Communication, or
  6. Electronics or Information Technology, or Instrumentation or Computer Engineering or
  7. Computer Science or equivalent and 2 years additional course/courses in Telecommunication /IT /Computer Science/ Computer Engineering or equivalent or
  8. Master of Computer Application (MCA)
  9. BE/BTech in E & TC or Computer or Instrumentation or IT or equivalent qualification in same discipline.

For SI in Commando Battalions posts, graduation in Arts/Science/Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College/ Institution affiliated to a recognized university s required.

Candidates also need to meet other eligibility conditions, including physical standards. Click here for detailed notifications and application links. Go to the online application portal and follow the given instructions to submit forms.

